Fire at Allen Benedict Court under investigation

Early morning blaze at former office building at condemned apartment site on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at Allen Benedict Court apartments.

According to reports, crews responded to a call about a structure fire at the site around 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 16. Firefighters found the office building was on fire and the flames were quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported and the building suffered mostly interior damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Columbia Housing Authority's Allen Benedict Court property has been abandoned since residents were evacuated in January 2019 after two men -- Derrick Roper and Calvin Witherspoon -- died in their apartments in Building J from carbon monoxide poisoning.