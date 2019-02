COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fire in Columbia caused heavy damage to a home Saturday morning, but luckily no one was harmed.

Crews responded to the fire at a converted apartment attached to a home on the 400 block of Booth Street around 11:30 a.m.

The fire "ripped through" the home and a storage area causing major damage, according to a tweet by the Columbia Fire Department.

A cause for the fire is not yet known, but an investigation is underway.