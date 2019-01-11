COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia firefighters battled a massive house fire late Thursday night.

Fire officials said the fire was reported at a home on Hyer Court after 11 p.m. on Halloween night. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported because of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they are released.

