Fire involving fireworks at Sumter Mall causing concerns for residents

$20,000 in damages occurred at the Sumter Mall following a fire. When police arrived, they say fireworks were coming out of the fire.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are concerned after a fire occurred at the Sumter Mall overnight, believed to be started by fireworks.

Cindi Baldwin is a Sumter resident who came by the Sumter Mall on Wednesday, looking to spend some time shopping with her granddaughter. However, she was surprised to come across the charred entrance to the Belk store

"When I drove up, it was black and all roped off." Baldwin said. "That doesn't happen here, not at the mall, anyway."

According to an incident report from the Sumter Police Department, an officer was on patrol when he came across the building on fire. The report says as the officer "approached the building, fireworks were exploding from the fire."

Witnesses say they saw a man leave the area before the police arrived. A suspect has not been named in this case yet.

On Wednesday, you could see remains of fireworks in the parking lot.

Joey Duggan, Division Chief with the Sumter Fire Department, said in his decades of service, he's not surprised by much. However, Wednesday's event was the first like that he's seen at the mall. He says fireworks, when used improperly, can cause permanent damage to structures, nature, and take away life.

"Make sure you've got some type of water source, something there to be able to assist to put the fire out," Duggan said. "If you've got fireworks that didn't go off after you lit them, make sure you don't go back and try to relight them. It would be good to have some type of bucket of water or something that you can dispose of them in the bucket of water. Any small children, make sure there's no small children using them."

As a Sumter resident, Baldwin worries for what the future of the mall looks like, especially if behavior like this continues.

"It's sad because it used to be a good mall, but a lot of places are gone now," Baldwin said. "If they're doing it outside, they might be doing it inside. I'm hoping it was just an accident, just a bunch of kids, or adults, I don't know."

