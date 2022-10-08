Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

Fire crews were quick to respond and got the flames under control, school district authorities said.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday.

According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.

Many details such as the cause of the fire have not yet been released, however, school officials said the fire happened as construction on the roof was taking place.