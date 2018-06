A fire broke out Monday night at a Richland County apartment complex.

The fire began shortly after 10 p.m. at Mallard Pointe Apartments, located at 1101 Hallbrook Drive, off of Garners Ferry Road, according Columbia fire chief Aubrey Jenkins.

Jenkins said the the fire was quickly knocked down, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

© 2018 WLTX