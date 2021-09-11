Fire burns through Lexington County apartment building

Authorities haven't said how many people were displaced or if anyone was injured.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews from several departments are working to get an apartment blaze under control in Lexington County that was so large it could be seen from the interstate

A viewer tells News19 that the fire was at Peachtree Place Apartments which is located in the Seven Oaks neighborhood on the edge of the county near Columbia.

However, several departments, including Lexington County, Irmo, Columbia and West Columbia all responded. Irmo shared some details from the fire saying that crews were still working to get it under control as of 1 p.m.

Irmo also shared photos that showed heavy gray and black smoke as well as orange flames rising from one section.

Authorities have not provided additional information regarding the cause of the fire, how many residents were displaced, or if any injuries have been reported.