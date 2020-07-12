Fire causes early dismissal at Columbia elementary school

Jackson Creek Elementary in Richland District 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents of students at Richland District 2's Jackson Creek Elementary were notified Monday, Dec. 7, that the school will be dismissing early due to a fire in the school's second floor restroom.

Classes at the school, located on the Trenholm Road Extension off Decker Boulevard, were dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

The community restroom is on the second floor.

According to reports, the building was quickly evacuated and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported and students and employees were able to return to the building.

However, due to the smoke, the second floor cannot be used for the remainder of today.