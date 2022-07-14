Fire causes heavy damage to Higland Park Drive home, temporarily closes road

No injuries had been reported as a result of the fire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A neighborhood road has reopened to through traffic in Columbia after crews extinguished a large house fire under control.

The fire happened around noon in the 4200 block of Highland Park Drive according to a short statement from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Initially, fire officials say the blaze was reported to have been in the garage of the two-story home. However, when crews arrived, the fire had engulfed much of the front of the home as well.

As of around 12:40 p.m., no injuries had been reported as a result of the fire. However, Highland Park Drive, which is just off of Fontaine and Farrow roads near I-77, was closed in the immediate area until around 1 p.m.