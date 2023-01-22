Clarendon County fire crews battle intense Sunday house fire

Crews from Clarendon County and Santee worked together to extinguish the blaze.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Crews from two departments worked together to put out a major fire that engulfed a Clarendon County home on Sunday afternoon.

A Clarendon County Fire Rescue spokesperson said that the first crews responded to the 2200 block of Dingle Pond Road around 5:15 p.m. There, they found a single-story home that was already burning heavily.

A total of five Clarendon County fire engines and one medical unit responded to the fire along with a tanker and personnel from Santee Fire while Clarendon County deputies handled traffic.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, all occupants were already outside and there were no injuries reported, according to Clarendon County Fire Rescue.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the family that was displaced by the fire.