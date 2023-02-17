Crews rescue two people found unresponsive during Blythewood house fire

The fire also displaced several pet dogs, officials said.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities say two people were rescued from a Friday morning house fire near Blythewood.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, crews were called to the 100 block of Kelly Court just after midnight to the fire.

They arrived to find the front door open and smoke pouring out. Others who were outside already said that two people were inside.

Crews removed and began treating two people from a bedroom at the home. Both were described as unresponsive at the time but no medical updates were available on their condition.

The fire itself was located and brought under control quickly but the cause is still under investigation.