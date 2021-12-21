x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Early morning fire in Columbia damages home

The fire began about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Charleswood Drive.
Credit: Columbia Fire
Fire crews at home in the 200 block of Charleswood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning fire damaged a home Tuesday, but no one was hurt. 

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Charleswood Drive. 

RELATED: Kitchen fire dangers tend to increase during holidays. Irmo Fire has some tips to avoid them

Third shift crews put out the fire, that according to firefighters, could be seen showing from one of the front rooms when they arrived on scene. 

Credit: Columbia FIre
Crews at house fire in the 200 block of Charleswood

All occupants made it out safely. No one was hurt. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

In Other News

AG Wilson joins 24 state lawsuit against mandates