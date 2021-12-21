Early morning fire in Columbia damages home

The fire began about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Charleswood Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning fire damaged a home Tuesday, but no one was hurt.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Charleswood Drive.

Third shift crews put out the fire, that according to firefighters, could be seen showing from one of the front rooms when they arrived on scene.

All occupants made it out safely. No one was hurt.