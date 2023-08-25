No injuries reported in Lexington County fire that damaged mobile home on Friday

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

GASTON, S.C. — Authorities report no injuries following a fire in Lexington County that ripped through a mobile home on Friday.

According to county officials, Lexington County Fire Service said crews responded to the 100 block of Valley Road near Gaston, where smoke and flames were already visible outside a mobile home.

For 45 minutes, members of multiple fire crews battled the flames until they got them under control. Photos from Lexington County Fire Service show heavy damage to the home, but officials said no injuries were reported in the fire.