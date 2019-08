COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mobile home in Winnsboro was completely destroyed after a early morning fire on Tuesday.

The Fairfield County Fire Service said they responded to the structure fire at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. When units arrived, they said the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported but the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced as a result of the fire.