Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.

Lexington County crews, with the assistance of Batesburg-Leesville Fire, continued working at the scene until the fire was extinguished completely. The building, however, was described as a total loss.