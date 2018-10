The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused a Monday morning fire at the Lakes at Harbison apartments.

Columbia and Irmo firefighters responded to the apartments off Fairforest Road around 8:30 a.m.

The fire damaged several units in the building. Everyone was able to get out safely. Firefighters did not have information on how many tenants may be displaced due to the fire.

