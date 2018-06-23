West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Smoke and fire were already widespread throughout a West Columbia business when crews arrived early Saturday morning.

Fire crews say the His House thrift store at 764 Meeting Street was completely destroyed by a fire that occurred just after midnight Saturday morning.

The 600 to 800 block of Meeting Street was closed for much of the day due to the accident.

No injuries occurred due to the blaze where nine people were reportedly rescued from the residential side of the building. With a collapsed roof, officials have named the structure a total loss.

According to its website, His House offers housing, clothing, food and rehabilitation for men recovering from alcoholism.

© 2018 WLTX