COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Firefighters battled a blaze early Tuesday morning at a junkyard in northern Richland County

The fire is at American Recycling and Parts at 7716 Fairfield Road. A picture from the scene showed what appeared to be multiple vehicles on fire.

Columbia firefighters are on the scene, crews are attacking the fire from above using several ladder trucks. There's no word on what might have triggered the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Columbia Fire

This isn't the first time a salvage yard fire has taken place on Fairfield Road. One also took place in April of this year that shut down the road for several hours.

RELATED: Fire at metal recycling lot in Columbia leads to heavy smoke

Fire at American Recycling and Parts on Fairfield Road

WLTX