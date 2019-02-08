LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services responded to a fire that damaged a pizza parlor in Lexington.

According to Lexington County, LCFS responded to a commercial structure fire in the 4300 block of Augusta Road just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

According to units, they could see smoke coming from the structure and extinguished the fire before it destroyed the building.

In total, $10,000 in damage were reported, no injuries were reported.

Six units with 19 LCFS personnel were dispatched, alongside an EMS unit for patient and firefighter rehabilitation.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.