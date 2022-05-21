Fire marshal says 'discarded smoking materials' caused fire that damaged 3 homes

No injuries were reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are providing a few new details regarding a major fire that initially ripped through a home in the Earlewood community before also damaging two nearby homes.

Columbia-Richland Fire announced on Friday that the fire marshal had found that the fire, which happened on Laurel Hill Lane around 3 p.m. Thursday, had been caused by discarded smoking materials.

The materials were on the side porch of the main home that burned and, based on the evidence the fire marshal found, the incident appeared to be accidental.

Fire officials didn't say in their updates just how bad the other two homes were burned, but arriving firefighters found heavy black smoke billowing from the first home when they arrived.