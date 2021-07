Firefighters arrived around 5 am and the house was totally engulfed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning house fire was quickly put out before it spread to other homes.

According to the Columbia Fire Department the first shift crews working quickly on the house fire on Greenmount Circle. Firefighters arrived on scene around 5 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed. Firefighters were worried the fire could spread to other homes.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely and there were no injures.