Fire rips through mobile home on Leesburg Road; no injuries reported

Fire officials said it started on the outside but spread under and inside the home. Crews were able to put it out quickly, but the fire caused significant damage.

HOPKINS, S.C. — A mobile home on Leesburg Road is heavily damaged following a fire that occurred on Friday afternoon.

Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire confirmed to News19 that the fire happened in a mobile home park in the 4300 block of Leesburg Road. The fire is believed to have begun outside the home but soon spread under it and then into the interior.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that crews were able to extinguish the blaze but said the home suffered significant damage from fire, smoke, and water. Fortunately, however, there were no injuries reported.