Fire quickly burns through Lexington County mobile home

Crews were able to get the fire under control in just 15 minutes. However, photos show extensive damage.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are reporting no injuries after a fire ripped through a Lexington County home on Thursday afternoon.

Lexington County Fire Rescue was called to the 4900 block of Platt Springs Road in the Red Bank area around 1 p.m. to a home burning. County authorities said it took around 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and put it out. However, a photo from the scene shows extensive damage to the structure which appears to be a mobile home.

Despite this damage, there were no reported injuries among the fire crews and no one was home at the residence at the time it caught fire. The cause is still under investigation.