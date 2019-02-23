HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Twenty-one apartments were affected when a fire sparked Friday night.

Crews from the Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Ocean Creek Drive around 10:20 p.m.

Horry County crews were later joined by the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach fire departments. In total, 31 fire trucks and 82 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire.

No one was injured due to the fire, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue. Details about what caused the fire were not available.