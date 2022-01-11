Fire rips through Richland County home early Tuesday

The cause is still under investigation by the county fire marshal

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Fire officials are reporting no injuries following an early morning house fire that happened in Richland County on Tuesday.

Photos from the scene show large flames erupting from the roof and sidewall of the Stanford Street home around 7 a.m. And that's just what Columbia-Richland Fire crews saw when they arrived.

Despite the intensity of the fire, all occupants had made it out safely and none reported any injuries.

Beyond that, Columbia-Richland Fire said the county fire marshal is still trying to determine how the fire began.