Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

The cause is still under investigation.

WARD, S.C. — Crews expect to be on the scene throughout the night and morning hours following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant.

According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management,

the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins

- which is located on Valpro Road in the ward community.

Morton said plant officials said the fire started in a cooking unit at the plant but spread to much of the rest of the plant afterward. According to Morton, it took dozens of firefighters from Saluda County and nearby agencies several hours to contain the fire.

And while the fire was considered under control by the 5 p.m. hour, Morton said the fire was still burning even late into the evening, with crews expected to remain at the scene through the night.

Fire marshals are on the scene to begin the process of figuring out what caused the fire but have been limited in their investigation by structural safety issues in the damaged portions of the plant. Investigators are currently utilizing drones to look deeper into the plant for those answers.

Since the fire began, several other fire crews from other neighboring counties including Laurens, Abbeville, Greenwood, and Newberry have arrived to assist.