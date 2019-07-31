COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia firefighters say a massive fire that destroyed three homes and damaged two others in northeast Columbia started in an air conditioning unit.

Fire crews said Wednesday afternoon that the blaze, which happened on Founders Lake Court, began in a unit on the back of one of the homes. What triggered the fire isn't yet known, but foul play isn't suspected, investigators say.

The fire began around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the neighborhood, which is located in The Summit neighborhood.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said it appears the fire began in the middle of the three damaged homes. He said a woman was inside at the time, but wasn't aware the home was ablaze. He said someone knocked on her door and let her know so she could escape.

The fire then quickly spread to the other two homes. "If we didn't get on top of this as quick as we did, it probably could have damaged other homes, because of how quickly it spread," Jenkins said.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been released. Eight people lived in the three homes that were destroyed.

The Columbia Fire Department had 14 units respond, with more than 50 firefighters who battled the flames.