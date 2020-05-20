EASTOVER, S.C. — Columbia fire crews battled an early morning fire in Eastover that turned fatal.

According to Columbia Fire, crews responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a house fire along the 1600 block of Chain Gang Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts announced the two residents who died, 59-year-old Karl Williams and 50-year-old Tracey Williams. They were husband and wife.

Watts said Karl made it to the porch and later died from his injuries at the hospital and Tracey never made it out of the home.

"Just a horrific time for the families and most people don't think of fires this time of year, but I just always encourage people to have working smoke detectors and if they hear the alarm to get out and stay out," Watts said.

Watts said the investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe it to be suspicious.

The Columbia Fire Department said this home has been deemed a total loss.

The Columbia Fire Department is also working with the Richland County Fire Marshals Office to determine the cause of the fire.