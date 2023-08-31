Fire rips through vacant Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that spread quickly through a home near I-77 in Columbia on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said third-shift crews were called to the 2000 block of Legrand Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found a fire already burning heavily in a home. Fire officials said they were able to get the fire under control eventually. The fire department said the house was deemed vacant, and firefighters found no one inside during a search.