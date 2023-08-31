x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire rips through vacant Columbia home

Photos from the scene showed flames inundating the vacant house on Thursday afternoon.
Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire Department
Fire rips through vacant Columbia home on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that spread quickly through a home near I-77 in Columbia on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said third-shift crews were called to the 2000 block of Legrand Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found a fire already burning heavily in a home. Fire officials said they were able to get the fire under control eventually. The fire department said the house was deemed vacant, and firefighters found no one inside during a search.

Authorities reported no injuries in connection with the fire. The investigation is now in the hands of the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office, which will determine the cause.

Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire Department
Fire rips through vacant Columbia home on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

International overdose awareness day is today

Before You Leave, Check This Out