Firefighters put out fire at Newberry lumber mill

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Fire crews put out a fire late Friday night at the West Fraser Lumber Mill in Newberry.

Newberry County fire stations responded to a fire at the lumber mill on College Street just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Friendly Fire Department.

Several other departments were called in to help them get the flames under control.

Firefighters were in the scene until about 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.