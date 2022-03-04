Fire rips through Columbia home in St. Andrews community

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the blaze on Woodtrail Drive late Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports that a late-night fire destroyed a home in the St. Andrews area of Columbia.

Third-shift crews of Engine 6 and Battalion 2 responded to the call on Woodtrail Drive just before 9 p.m. on Thursday to find heavy fire coming from the roof of the house. Photos shared by the department showed flames climbing several feet above the roofline.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported among responding firefighters.

However, the home itself was described by authorities as a total loss. Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.