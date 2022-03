No one was hurt in the blaze

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington firefighters are working on a house fire in Lexington.

The home on Ashford Way in the Wellesley neighborhood is located off Ginny Lane. Several streets have been closed due to the fire.

Lexington Police are assisted with the road closures and directions.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the blaze but to avid the area as crews are still working.