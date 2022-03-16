The Hendricks County Communications Center confirmed the fire is at the Walmart Distribution Center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy.

AVON, Ind. — Firefighters are still working Thursday morning to put out a fire that erupted at a warehouse in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, smoke was still coming from the building — nearly 22 hours after it started.

Fire officials said crews won't be able to get inside the building until Friday at the earliest. Officials also conducted an air quality test but have not shared the results at this time.

The cause of fire is expected to take days or weeks to determine.

The building's roof has been mostly destroyed, as well as most of the semis next to the building. Interior damage won't be known until firefighters can safely go inside.

A Walmart spokesperson told 13News all employees will be paid for 40 hours, as well as overtime but didn't specify the amount overtime pay.

Walmart has reassigned some of the workers to temporary positions within the company, while also looking into who can permanently work at other locations.

The expansive fire could be seen on satellite and radar. It was so severe that Plainfield Police warned Plainfield and Avon commuters that due to the fire, County Road 100 South between 900 E/Smith Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway will be closed to traffic until further notice. The police department said this section of roadway could be closed for several days.

The Hendricks County Communications Center got a call at 11:57 a.m. about a fire at the Walmart Distribution Center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy., near Ronald Reagan Parkway and East County Road 100 South.

Plainfield firefighters were training nearby and arrived three minutes later to the building fully engulfed. Firefighters tried to battle the flames inside until about 12:45 p.m. and then moved to a defensive position outside.

GALLERY: Massive fire breaks out at Plainfield Walmart Distribution Center 1/69

2/69

3/69

4/69

5/69

6/69

7/69

8/69

9/69

10/69

11/69

12/69

13/69

14/69

15/69

16/69

17/69

18/69

19/69

20/69

21/69

22/69

23/69

24/69

25/69

26/69

27/69

28/69

29/69

30/69

31/69

32/69

33/69

34/69

35/69

36/69

37/69

38/69

39/69

40/69

41/69

42/69

43/69

44/69

45/69

46/69

47/69

48/69

49/69

50/69

51/69

52/69

53/69

54/69

55/69

56/69

57/69

58/69

59/69

60/69

61/69

62/69

63/69

64/69

65/69

66/69

67/69

68/69

69/69 1 / 69

Plainfield FD Chief Brent Anderson said all 1,000 employees at the distribution center are accounted for at this time and got out safely. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Anderson said it was all hands on deck with 18 fire agencies helping in the effort.

Workers were taken to an off-site facility, where the ATF and Indiana State Fire Marshal questioned them about the fire. They were then shuttled to a reunification site at 1750 Smith Road.

"It's going to be difficult to contain this," Joe Aldridge, deputy chief of Plainfield Fire Territory said. "If you live in neighborhoods north of this facility, I'd say you should stay indoors and keep your windows and doors shut."

Anderson echoed those statements, saying people in the path of the plume should shelter in place until further guidance is given. IDEM is responding to monitor air quality.

The National Weather Service posted a 3D view of radar data of the smoke plume and also shared a satellite loop showing the smoke was visible via satellite imagery.

Visible satellite imagery showing the smoke plume from the fire in Plainfield, IN this afternoon. #inwx pic.twitter.com/PHMXJ6VUuy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 16, 2022

Firefighters say the public should not handle any of the debris from the fire. They warn the debris can be toxic.

"I’d leave it right where it’s at for now," Anderson told 13News. "IDEM and the EPA are doing samples, and we’re waiting for results and guidance. I’m not saying it’s toxic. I’m not saying it’s not toxic. I don’t think it’s a problem, but let’s let the professionals do tests and see what they find out."

What should you do with the debris from yesterday’s massive Walmart distribution fire that is now blanketing thousands of lawns in the metro area? I just spoke to the Plainfield Fire Chief. Here’s his advice… #wthr 1/3 pic.twitter.com/uyEJR03n5D — Bob Segall (@BobSegallWTHR) March 17, 2022

It is not clear yet what caused the fire at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility. Firefighters said the fire systems inside the warehouse were working correctly, but the fire was too much for the system to handle. Anderson did say the system was key to allowing all the employees to get out safely.

There were nearly 200 firefighters from a dozen agencies battling the flames. As of 3 p.m., firefighters were looking at having to scale back operations due to water concerns. For hours, crews had been pumping water and said that effort was not sustainable. Crews were looking at how to get water from other areas, including a nearby pond. They said this would be a 24-hour operation.

Police and firefighters have asked people to avoid the area so first responders can assist in the incident.