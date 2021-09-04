Fireflies search for National Anthem performers for 2021 season

According to the release, they are searching for soloists and groups of all ages to audition virtually.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies announced the opening of auditions to perform the National Anthem for Fireflies regular season home games in 2021.

According to the release, they are searching for soloists and groups of all ages.

Auditions will be virtual, and those interested can submit audition tapes online at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Audition tapes must be submitted online via their website by the end of the day on Sunday, April 18th.

The Fireflies will host 60 home games between May 11 and September 16. Performances during the season are not guaranteed to everyone that auditions, according to the team. Those that are selected to perform will receive four complimentary tickets to the game for the night of their performance. If anyone has any questions or concerns, they may email Halle West at hwest@columbiafireflies.com.