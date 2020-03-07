With baseball cancelled, Segra Park to be used for summer activities

Even though the Fireflies won't be playing this year, Segra Park will still be put to good use.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unfortunately, the Columbia Fireflies won’t be hitting the diamond this season but that doesn’t mean the award-winning Segra Park won’t be put to good use.

Columbia Fireflies team president John Katz says they already have some activities happening and hope to implement more, "We’ve got American Legion baseball going on, we’ve got some youth showcases going on, a couple of baseball camps, but later in the summer and into the fall we’ll be hosting movie nights, we’re working on a project with the Koger Center right now," Katz continues, "so lots of things in the hopper to look forward to we just want to wait and make sure to bring in large numbers of people that its safe to do so.”

Katz told us they are currently taking reservations for outdoor dining at the park.

“We’re set up in our bullpen boxes which there’s an 8-foot gap between each table," Katz explains, "everything is done through servers so nobody is going to a concession stand- we have a wait staff. We actually have our menu online so people can scan a QR code at their table and it takes them right to the menu.”

Katz says later in the summer when it's safe and prudent to do so- they hope to host movie nights where there will be space on the field for people to watch as well as in the stands, “So when people purchase tickets, they’ll be buying basically a piece of grass on the infield to sit on," Katz says, "depending on the popularity we can do that and have seating as needed you know if people want to sit in the bullpen box for the movie and have servers taking care of them- we can do that too.”

So even though the fireflies won’t be actually playing this year- don’t count Segra Park out of fun summer activities.