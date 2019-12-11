COLUMBIA, S.C. — News 19 learned a Firehouse Subs employee has been fired after a racist comment was written on a customers receipt.

The customer posted on Facebook a picture of a his receipt after he received his order. The customer said he ordered the sandwich on November 7th through the app, DoorDash at the Garners Ferry Road location.

赵哲 赵哲 added a new photo - at Firehouse Subs (6041-A Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC).

The customer's post on Facebook said, "I wont judge anyone's personal ideas, but people should be responsible for their opinions and different identities. You can insult me personally, but you can't insult my people. Thanks to the staff of the Firehouse for running my good day."

News 19 reached out to Firehouse Subs corporate office, they sent the following statement: "Our guests' experience is a top priority at Firehouse Subs and we're saddened to say that this guest was not treated with the heartfelt service we expect at one of our restaurants. The local restaurant owner has taken action and the employee in question was immediately terminated. We have reached out directly to the guest and are working to remedy the situation."