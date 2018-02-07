Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Veterans are asking that you be aware how fireworks can impact those with PTSD this Independence Day.

Marine Scott Casimiro served three tours while in the military.

"I’m blessed to be alive. I had to do my job. (I was) Injured in Afghanistan. Lost my left eye in an IED blast. I have a prosthetic eye. I was wearing my Oakley M Frames and shrapnel metal went straight through my Oakley M Frames and pierced my left eye," explained Casimiro.

Casimiro helps represent Hidden Wounds, a non-profit group dedicated to help soldiers battle PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), and other things here in the states.

July 4th is a special day for Casimiro.

"A time to remember history and how our country got here, to honor those who have passed, those who are currently serving, and also to tip your hat to those who are going to be serving," said Casimiro.

Fireworks light up the sky every year on the fourth, but this can be a problem for veterans with PTSD.

The noises can remind them of gunfire, bombs, and missiles they experienced in combat. Casimiro remembers a time it affected him.

"Fireworks went off really close to this restaurant and it sent me almost down the steps," said Casimiro.

PTSD may impact more folks than you think. To put things in perspective, 8 million people experience PTSD in a given year.

"People battle PTSD. Not everybody understands the combat and the trauma that comes from it. I think if a veteran is going to say they're against fireworks, in my opinion, they have every right to be," explained Casimiro.

Casimiro says he doesn't want to take the fun out of Independence Day. In fact, he says he shoots fireworks from time to time.

He believes talking to your neighbors will help everyone be respectful and more considerate in the long run.

His advice to veterans with PTSD is to communicate with those around you.

"If someone battles PTSD because of an explosion, I'd just say do your coping mechanisms. Call somebody, don't turn to anything that's going to detriment your life. Reach out to somebody that's maybe in the same possible situation you are. Talk about some of the things that y'all can do. The best thing to do is just communicate," said Casimiro.

Casimiro says you should let veterans in your neighborhood know that you're planning on shooting fireworks so that they can make other plans if necessary.

