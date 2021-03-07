Celebrate Independence Day with the SC Philharmonic at Segra Park

Do you love The Star-Spangled Banner or the musical “Hamilton?” Love a good fireworks show? This event is for you.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you love The Star-Spangled Banner or the musical “Hamilton?” Love a good fireworks show? This event is for you!

Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and the SC Philharmonic at Segra Park on Saturday, July 3.

Conducted by music director Morihiko Nakahara, the SC Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra on the baseball diamond for the first time on July 3, followed by a fireworks finale.

Here's a look at the Fireworks with the Phil program:

The Star-Spangled Banner (Key)

American Salute (Gould)

Highlights from “West Side Story” (Bernstein/Mason)

Suite from “Hamilton” (Miranda/Brubaker)

America the Beautiful (Ward/Reed)

St. Louis Blues (W.C. Handy/Lewis)

Hymn to the Fallen from “Saving Private Ryan” (Williams)

Armed Forces Salute (Arr. Lowden)

1812 Overture (Tchaikovsky)

Seventy-Six Trombones from “The Music Man” (Willson/Anderson)

Bugler’s Dream (Arnaud)

Olympic Theme and Fanfare (Williams)

Stars and Stripes Forever (Sousa)

Gates open at 7 p.m.

Music begins at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks launch around 9:15 p.m.



Tickets are $10 – children 12 and under are free. People with a valid military ID receive $2 off one ticket.



All tickets are General Admission. Arrive early to choose your spot!

Segra Park is a CASHLESS venue and has a CLEAR BAG POLICY in place.