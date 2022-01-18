Columbia holds first council meeting with new mayor, council members

Council approved the first reading of several zoning and annexation requests across the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's new mayor and three new council members took their seats for the first time in chambers at Tuesday's council meeting.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, along with new council members Tina Herbert, Joe Taylor and Dr. Aditi Bussells, were in attendance for their first meeting of the year and their first since being elected.

A little slip of the tongue in the first few minutes as Mayor Rickenmann was accidently called "Mayor Steve Benjamin," was the only speed bump in the meeting.

During the council meeting, Mayor Rickenmann promised to bring more small businesses to Columbia. "As always, trying to figure out how we can engage more of our small businesses here."

The new mayor also responded to a resident's request for additional lighting in their neighborhood. "We will make sure somebody comes out and does an assessment and gets it to you, and then you and the neighbors can decide whether the lighting there is appropriate."

Council approved the first reading of several zoning and annexation requests across the city, one of them on Bright Avenue.

"It's in what we call a donut hole, which can provide some confusion as to services, so it will actually benefit the property owner, so those services won't be confused," said Krista Hampton, director of Planning and Development Services with the City of Columbia

According to Hampton, annexing a parcel of land means they will be included in city's jurisdiction. "These properties are actually annexed at the request of the property owner."

An annexation request for a property on Trotter Road in Columbia also passed its first reading.

"That's right on the edge of city limits, right of Leesburg Road, so being incorporated into the city, it will be able to take advantage of city services, such as water, sewer, as well as ensuring those services are provided," said Hampton.

A parcel of land at the back of Two Notch Road is being re-zoned for a mixed income development. "This will facilitate the re-development of vacant land for multi-unit housing for Homeless No More."

Finally, a rezoning for commercial use was approved for a property on Millwood Avenue. "It will allow and facilitate the redevelopment of this parcel, which is somewhat of an eyesore into a new commercial development."