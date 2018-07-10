Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — The first annual S cience, Technology, Engineering, and Math (ESTEAM) Festival was held in downtown Sumter Saturday afternoon.

The festival was put on by The Link, an organization that aims to strengthen scientific knowledge for children.

“We made boats out of tin foil and we tried to see how many blocks we could move, I really like coming to this place.” said 9-year-old Ellie Stokes, one of the many young scientists and inventors at the festival.

The festival gave kids a chance to get hands on experience with science, technology, and math.

Erica Williams, who is the Communications Manager with The Link, hopes everyone had a good time and learned a lot.

"The goal for today is for the seed to be planted," Williams said. "For them is to take away and take in everything for the seed to be planted for them to know take that seed, water it nurture it and grow it.”

The Link hopes to bring back the festival next fall.

© 2018 WLTX