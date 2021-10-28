Local first responders honored at cookout

Dozens of Midlands area first responders always ready to protect and serve were gifted a chance to sit and enjoy lunch together.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, Thompson Funeral Home held a good, old-fashioned cook-out to honor the sacrifice and service of first responders.

The 16th Annual First Responders' Appreciation Cookout was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at Thompson Funeral Home as a part of National First Responders Day.

Dozens of Midlands area first responders always ready to protect and serve were gifted a chance to sit and enjoy lunch together.

Organizers plan the event each year to make sure the teams of first responders know how much they mean to our community.