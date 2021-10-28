Local first responders honored at cookout

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, Thompson Funeral Home held a good, old-fashioned cook-out to honor the sacrifice and service of first responders.
The 16th Annual First Responders' Appreciation Cookout was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at Thompson Funeral Home as a part of National First Responders Day.
Dozens of Midlands area first responders always ready to protect and serve were gifted a chance to sit and enjoy lunch together.
Organizers plan the event each year to make sure the teams of first responders know how much they mean to our community.
Oct. 28 was first designated as National First Responders Day by Congress in a resolution in 2017, recognizing it as a day to honor first responders and promote awareness of the contributions of first responders to the nation.