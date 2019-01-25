BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — It's a perfect 36! That's the news one Blythewood High School student received after taking her ACT.

Adrienne Luedicke is a junior at Blythewood High School, and she just got a perfect ACT score — on her first try!

A score like that must come with hours and hours of studying, right? Not for this junior who says she did "absolutely nothing to prepare," Luedicke said in a press release.

With no preparation, even though she bought a workbook just for the test, Luedicke says she "went in blind." So, when her and her family got a glimpse of the perfect score, it was bit of a shock.

“When I saw my score I was kind of sitting there in shock for a while because I wasn't really expecting to do well at all," she said. "I saw it and I showed my mom and we both just started screaming. I definitely cried."

She says confidence was lacking during the test, but with her list of accomplishments — four AP classes, a 5.0 GPA and first lieutenant in ROTC — there was bound to be some good news.

Luedicke has her dreams set on a college in Germany, and she's hoping this score will take her the distance.

"I would hope any college would look at my application and accept me because of my ACT scores,” she said.

Why Germany? She says that's where he sister will be, and she wants to be close to family.