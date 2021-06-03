Midlands enjoys first weekend with no 'last call order' in place

Last week, Governor McMaster lifted the restrictions on large gatherings and the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's the first weekend since last July that restaurants and bars won't have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Last week, Governor McMaster lifted the restrictions on large gatherings and the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m., two orders designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the first weekend the restrictions are not in place.

For Mallori Inam, from Za's on Devine, the lifting of the restriction will make a huge difference.

"We won't have to do an early last call anymore," Inam said. "I think a lot of people are excited for the opportunity to come out later and not squeezing in dinner and drinks before the rest of their night."

Inam says it's an economic perk for staff. "Give our staff the opportunity to make more money."

Childhood friends James Williams and Rush Tompkins are regulars at Za's on Devine. Williams says, "It is always nice to have the option to be out later." And Tompkins agrees. "People like to have the options," Tompkins said.

The duo say they come to Za's twice a week. "It's good for the entire community. We all have friends and family who will benefit from the economic advantages of the later curfew," Williams said. "I think you will see myself and others, venturing out later into the evening

Meanwhile, John Lemond from Burger Tavern 77 says, economically, the curfew made little difference. "It definitely was a hindrance at first, it took about two months for everyone to adapt to that time frame. When everyone started coming out earlier the money was there," Lemond said.