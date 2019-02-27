SUMTER, S.C. — South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has declared a fiscal emergency in the Sumter School District.

Spearman announced her decision Wednesday, explaining that the district hasn't been complying with its own financial recovery plan, and faces possible further fiscal decline.

"The Sumter School Board made a conscientious effort last year to fix the financial crossroads that it found itself in but recent decision making by the Board has undermined that effort," Spearman said in a statement. "I am committed and bound to intervene through a fiscal emergency to ensure the best interests of the students, parents, and Sumter community are being served."

The move comes 13 days after the district discussed plans to reopen Mayewood Middle School in the fall. The district had previously agreed to close down the school and merge it with R.E. Davis Elementary to create a new prep academy in an effort to improve the district's financial woes.

The district has been under scrutiny for most of the last two years. It was placed under fiscal watch in 2017 after an investigation by SLED and when audit irregularities in the district’s use of funds under the Child Early Reading Development and Education Program (CERDEP) were discovered. The district said it had a deficit in the 2016-17 school year.

RELATED: Sumter Votes To Consolidate Four Schools

In March of 2018, the district was put on fiscal caution a year ago because it didn't have enough money in its general reserve fund.

On February 14, the district took action to reopen Mayewood for the 2019-2020 school year, which went against what it previously planned. Spearman said the state never contemplated that Mayewood could be reopened.

She then sent the district a letter asking for an explanation of how they were going to reopen the school and keep their finances in order. But she said the response from the district, received on February 19, didn't explain how it would keep enough money in the general reserve fund.

Spearman says with the emergency declaration, the state will provide technical assistance and make recommendations to the Sumter School board over the next 60 days. The state will also visit the district.

The state could then decide to take over the district's finances for the rest of the school year.

The Sumter Board may appeal to the SBE within ten days. The SBE must hold a hearing on the appeal within thirty days after the filing of the appeal. The district may only be released if the Department determines that corrective actions have been or are being successfully implemented and this cannot occur within the fiscal year in which the declaration was made.