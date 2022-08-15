House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia

The Fisher House will provide a place for families to stay.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion.

The construction project started back in November 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony. The project now has a structure that can be seen from Garners Ferry Road.

“Yeah you should be able to see it from the street," Aubrey Sejuit with Friends of Columbia Fisher House said.

The structure sits just feet away from the VA Hospital, bringing families together.

“The great thing we have going here is in Columbia South Carolina is that you can kind of get to see when you’re looking at the house is its sitting on the WJBD DORN VA hospital ground,” Sejuit said.

Beyond physical location the building will provide a strong foundation through the people in Columbia.

“It gives them a sense of community,” Tammy Finney with Dorn VA Medical Center said.

Veteran families from 50 miles or more away will have a piece of home.

“One of the great things about the fisher house is how the community will come together to ensure that it is supported," Finney said.

She added the facility will heavily rely on helping hands from the community, including volunteers to ensure families get a warm welcome.

“[Volunteers are] going to get food, there will be food provided for them, laundry detergent laundry services that are there," Finney said.

Fisher House is the second home like this in South Carolina, other than the one located in Charleston.