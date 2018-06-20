Lexington, SC (WLTX) It was all about the troops on Wednesday at Lake Murray.

Nearly 70 Wounded Warriors were honored with a fishing derby and an appreciation luncheon durning the 7th Annual Troop Appreciation Fishing Derby.

It all began with Captain Mike Glover when he took a colonel from Fort Jackson out fishing to show his appreciation for the colonel's service.

Glover wanted that act to continue to grow and as the event is in it's seventh year it has.

Today there were 25 boats and 69 veterans out on the water.

This was Glover's way of saying thank you to the men and woman who have served this country.

"If it were not for these men and women we would not be standing here enjoying the benefits that we have today," Glover said. "They make this possible, they put in all the work. The question shouldn't be why are we doing this, the question should be why are there not more people here helping us to do it."

During the luncheon the veterans were awarded prizes for some of the fish caught. Glover said around 200 fish were reeled in and every solider will take a fillet home with them.

Among the 69 soldiers at the event was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Thomas Ryan who served in the Navy and will be 97-years-old this September.

He said he enjoyed every minute on the water and even caught a stripped bass.

"I had a great time with a great bunch of people," Ryan said. "I really admire the people that put it together they do a lot of work. I don't know if it's appreciated or not, but I sure appreciate it."

This was Ryan's 4th time at the fishing derby and he hopes to come back next year.

