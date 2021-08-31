Unique fishing experience promotes the importance of fathers and families

Only 250 raffle tickets will be sold for this unique fishing experience.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families (SCCFF) is gearing up to host the 4th Annual Reel Connection, which raises awareness about the importance of dads spending quality time with their children.

The event features South Carolina’s own Bassmaster Hall-of-Famer, Davy Hite.

On Tuesday, Hite and SCCFF president Pat Littlejohn talked with News19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor about the upcoming event.

“Davy is incredibly passionate about the vital role fathers play in children’s lives, not just while they are growing up, but for all the decades that follow,” said SCCFF President Pat Littlejohn.

The Reel Connection is a unique fishing experience for any father who might enjoy spending casting a line with his son or daughter, but you must purchase a raffle ticket for the chance to win the fishing trip.

“Research proves the positive effects of a great father-child relationship last a lifetime,” said Littlejohn. “Unfortunately, the reverse is true also. The detriments of a father's absence are many and far-reaching, hurting children and families, ravaging our communities, draining economic resources. Children with engaged fathers do better in virtually every aspect of life.”

With 250 tickets available, the odds of this fantasy fishing trip becoming a reality for one lucky father and child are quite good. Better still, your chance to support vital programs and services for SC Fathers and Families is guaranteed.

“The Center’s programs are crucial because ending father absence is crucial,” said Hite. “Re-engaging fathers isn’t a panacea for all of our societal ills, but it is a huge part of the solution. Being able to help in any way I can is a privilege.”

Who wants to go fishing? Enter the 4th Annual Reel Connection Raffle for yourself, for a special father and child in... Posted by South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Grand prize raffle tickets for the fishing trip are $100 and ticket sales will close as soon as the 250th ticket is sold. An unlimited number of $50 tickets will be sold for a chance to win one of two fishing prize packages which include a professional rod and reel, a bait and lure assortment and signed Davy Hite memorabilia.

If fishing doesn’t float your boat, but helping children does, tickets may be donated to a dad and child enrolled in one of the Center’s fatherhood programs.