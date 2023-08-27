Professional angler hosts 'Hooked on Fishing Kids and Family' on Lake Murray.

The event organizer, Kate Hough-Borne, tells News 19 she plans to host more events like this on Lake Murray every four to six weeks.

PROSPERITY, S.C. — Folks around the South Carolina Midlands drove to Lake Murray early Saturday to cast their lines in the water, hoping to catch fish.

This was at the second-ever "Hooked on Fishing Kids and Family" event hosted by pro lady angler Kate Hough-Borne. Shortly after winning her Angler of the Year title in 2019, Hough-Borne became paralyzed, battled cancer and had brain surgery.

She said fishing has been her healing, and now that she's got her health back, she's giving back by hosting these fishing events. Today's event was out in Prosperity at Macedonia Lutheran Church.

"The only way I've been able to heal is through fishing, being out on the water, looking forward to fishing everyday, having that peace and comfort while I'm fishing, and I want to be able to share that with others," Hough-Borne said.

We couldn't have asked for a more BEAUTIFUL pace to hold our Hooked on Fishing Clinics this weekend!! A special thanks to Macedonia Church for letting us use their facilities! I know my Dad is looking down from Heaven and would be so happy! 😇 #fishinginthesky #fishing #fishingcamp #lakemurray #learntofish #ladiesnight #ladyanglers #familyfishing #kidscamp #kidsfish #beautiful #thingofbeauty #GodsPlan #useyourtalents #LordsWill #icandoallthingsthroughchrist Posted by Kate G. Hough Catch, Kiss, and Release Fishing on Friday, August 25, 2023

Participants said they learned how to cast, tie knots, put a bobber and weight on a reel, and identify a fish's anatomy.

"That's probably one reason that we don't do a lot of outdoors, because some things are expensive so that it's free. It definitely helped us, and it was one big reason that we did come. I think these free events are great for the public. It helps us get outside, it helps us enjoy nature and just to be together as well, and to learn about fishing," participant Erin Miller said.

"I love teaching and I love fishing, so now my new chapter in my life, I want to take my passion, what I love to do, fishing, and turn it into a purpose and I want to be able to teach as many people as I can and give back to the community," Hough-Borne said.

This lady angler said she started these workshops with her first one in June. She said she now plans to host more Fishing 101 workshops like this on Lake Murray for kids, women and families every four to six weeks.