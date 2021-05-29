Five injured in boat crash on Lake Murray Friday night

According to SCDNR, the incident involved two boats, a cabin cruiser with two people on board and a Tritoon with six people on board.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five people are injured after a boat crash where one boat was damaged and the other sank on Lake Murray Friday night.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating a boating collision on Lake Murray Friday night.

SCDNR received a call around 10:30 p.m., shortly after the incident happened. According to the agency, they were on the water doing normal patrol because of the holiday weekend, and were able to get to the scene quickly.

According to SCDNR, the incident involved two boats, a cabin cruiser with two people on board and a Tritoon with six people on board. The incident happened near Suzy Ebert Island.

Five people from the Tritoon boat were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries according to SCDNR. There have been no updates as to their current conditions.

The two people on board the cabin cruiser were able to get off the boat before it sank and were not injured.

The other boat was towed out of the water and was damaged.

The investigation in ongoing.