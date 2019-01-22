COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's that time of year again: time to recognize schools across the state for their innovation and excellence.

This year, nine South Carolina schools — five from the Midlands — are in the running for the 2019 "Palmetto's Finest" award.

Student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning community and school culture are all factors when it comes to selecting the finalists.

To submit for the awards, 18 schools completed a 20-page applications, as well as onsite visits. In this final round, each school is in the midst of a second onsite evaluation.

Winners are set to be selected this spring.

Finalists for 2019 include:

Mount Holly Elementary School, York School District 3 (Rock Hill)

River Springs Elementary School, Lexington-Richland School District 5

Waccamaw Intermediate School, Georgetown County Schools

Kelly Mill Middle Med Pro Magnet School, Richland School District 2

Mid-Carolina Middle School, Newberry County Schools

Nation Ford High School, York School District 4 (Fort Mill)

River Bluff High School, Lexington School District 1

Blythe Academy of Languages, Greenville County Schools

Spring Hill High School, Lexington-Richland School District 5

Last year, two Midlands schools, Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and Chapin Middle, were among five South Carolina schools to receive the awards.